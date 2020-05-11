Coronavirus tests offered today and Tuesday at park in Augusta

Monday, May 11, 2020

Mobile coronavirus testing site

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- If you want to get tested for coronavirus, a mobile testing site will be in south Augusta today and Tuesday.

This is the same testing unit that's been rotating between Augusta, Milledgeville and Tifton for the past couple of weeks.

Today and Tuesday, it will be at Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 4335 Windsor Spring Road.

Like all other mobile sites, you'll need to register or get screened online before going. Register online at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/Augusta.htm or call 800-635-8611.

