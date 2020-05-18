Coronavirus testing set in Saluda, Johnston and elsewhere in South Carolina

Monday, May 18, 2020

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- If you want to get tested for coronavirus, there’s a mobile testing site planned today in Saluda.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Saluda Primary School, 200 Matthews Drive.

Also this week, testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday and from 1-4 p.m. Thursday at Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St., Johnston.

If you can’t get to either of those but can make the drive to Columbia, more free tests are planned there today and in coming days.

Mobile testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Friday, Saturday, May 29 and May 30 at the state fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Drive. The tests are offered by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control in partnership with Kroger Health.

