Coronavirus strikes several worshipers at church near Waynesboro

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

WAYNESBORO, GA (WRDA/WAGT) -- Several positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified at Palmer Grove Baptist Church, 3261 Old Waynesboro Road between Hephzibah and Waynesboro.

In an effort to protect the congregation and the community, authorities have this message for anyone who attended church there from March 8-29 — including a revival from March 9-11:

• Monitor for fever, cough, shortness of breath and/or vomiting or diarrhea for 14 days from the last time you attended a service at the location.

•Avoid public places including work, school and family gatherings for the 14-day period.

• If you exhibit any of the above symptoms, contact your primary-care provider, urgent care center or federally qualified health center by phone and tell them you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Your symptoms may need monitoring more closely, or you may need testing for COVID-19.

If you have general questions regarding COVID-19, call 311. Current and up-to-date information can be found at:

• www.cdc.gov

• https://dph.georgia.gov

• https://ecphd.com

