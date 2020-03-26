Coronavirus leads to sharp increase for unemployment benefits in SC, GA

Thursday, March 26, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Requests for unemployment benefits have skyrocketed to never-before-seen levels, and residents in the two-state have the opportunity to apply.

Due to the coronavirus, many residents are temporarily out of work.

In South Carolina, state residents without a job can apply for benefits using the Department of Employment and Workforce's website

In Georgia, you can also receive more information from the Department of Labor.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.