Coronavirus has hit the U.S. but a local expert says it's not time to panic

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The city of Wuhan, China is on lock down, and the U.S. has its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, but health officials said it's not time to hit the panic button yet.

Dr. Jose Vasquez, Chief of the Infectious Diseases Department at Augusta University, said the small number of worldwide cases means it's not a major issue yet. He said the scariest part of the virus is its symptoms are very familiar.

"You don't recognize it from the flue because we are in the middle of flu season," he said. "It's the identical same symptoms."

A sore throat, runny nose, and coughing are all flu symptoms, but they're also symptoms for the coronavirus. The disease, normally found in animals, started at a Chinese meat market.

"It's usually transferred between animals," Dr. Vasquez said. "But this time, it's hopped and it's actually transferred to humans."

With the way the disease has gained national attention, it reminds some of Swine flu or Ebola, but Dr. Vasquez said it's not at those levels quite yet.

"Ebola is a hemorrhagic virus with a very high attack and death rate, about 50 percent or more," he said. "Swine flu is similar in manifestations and how they present and how patients feel, but that also had a much higher death rate."

Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta joined O'Hare, JFK, LAX and San Francisco International Airport in screening travelers coming from China. Since the virus is new, there is no vaccine or cure.

So what's the best way to deal with it right now?

"Washing your hands," Dr. Vasquez said. "Just like we do from the flu. Washing your hands."

Dr. Vasquez said a vaccine for the virus is still a few years away, but that's not a reason to concern. The death rate for the virus is about 3 percent right now, and as long as that stays low, he said there's no need to panic.

