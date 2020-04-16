Coronavirus cases rise to 8 employees at SRS

Thursday, April 16, 2020

AIKEN, S,C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Department of Energy's Savannah River Site is reporting an additional three employees infected with coronavirus, bringing the total to eight.

Four of the employees have recovered and returned to work, managers at the industrial complex said Thursday.

The facility continues essential mission-critical operations. There are fewer than 2,500 employees working on location, with a large number of employees working remotely.

Managers at the facility said that in addition to preventive measures like social distancing, personal hygiene and no-touch badge checks, they have added:

• Professional chemical cleaning of common work spaces once a week and as needed.

• Disinfection of control room stations between shifts.

• Temperature checks for employees prior to reporting to a control room.

• Use of cloth masks if unable to maintain social distancing,

• Sanitizer by the gallon for use across the site.

• Transparent barriers at close interaction points.

• Different methods such as computer based training and challenge exams to meet some training requirements.

The first case at SRS was confirmed on March 23.

