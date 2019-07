A total of 24 trees were added to Benningfield Creek at 3 separate sites.



A total of 17 trees were added to a cove west of Elijah Clark State Park at one site.



A total of 35 trees were added to Murry Creek at 5 separate sites.



A total of 25 trees were added to the southern end of the Little River at 4 separate sites.



For more on fish attractant locations at Clarks Hill Lake: USACE Fish Attractant Locations