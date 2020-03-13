Cooper River Bridge Run postponed until August 1, 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Cooper River Bridge Run has been postponed until Aug. 1, 2020, according to race director Irv Batten.

“Consistent with our mission of promoting community and individual health and wellness, the April 4th, 2020 Cooper River Bridge Run will be rescheduled to August 1st, 2020,” Cooper River Bridge Run officials said on Friday. “In cooperation with community and municipal leaders, the Cooper River Bridge Run will continue to work to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our region and our race participants.”

On Thursday, Batten said his team met with the three mayors of the municipalities involved, Charleston, North Charleston and Mount Pleasant and said they were studying the situation.

Batten said on Thursday that 30,000 people had signed up for the event.

Questions about the annual event’s fate come as several major sports leagues, including NCAA Basketball, the NBA, MLB, NHL and NASCAR announced schedule changes.

“We look forward to welcoming you in August for a memorable weekend in Charleston," bridge run officials said in a statement on Friday."In the meantime, stay healthy and continue your preparation to “Get Over It! The CRBR will keep everyone up to date with more information as it becomes available and wants to thank the county for coordinating with local mayors and staff in making this important change in the schedule."

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.