Congressman Jim Clyburn endorses Joe Biden as Democratic nominee for president

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - U.S. Representative and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn has officially endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for president in the 2020 election.

Clyburn made the announcement at Trident Technical College in North Charleston, less than 12 hours after the Democratic debate in downtown Charleston.

“It is time for us to restore this country’s dignity, this country’s respect,” Clyburn said Wednesday. “That’s what’s at stake this year.”

In a tweet, Clyburn said he knows Biden and that Biden has stood for the hard-working people of South Carolina.

While Biden did not have strong finishes in Iowa or New Hampshire, he came in second in the Nevada caucuses.

According to a recent NBC News/Marist Poll, Biden is leading by four points in the Palmetto State, polling at 27 percent. But front-runner Bernie Sanders is not far behind, polling at 23 percent.

Clyburn has political sway as South Carolina’s most influential Democrat and the state’s highest-ranking black member of Congress. He endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Barack Obama in 2008.

“I promise you this,” Biden said Wednesday. “If you send me out of South Carolina with a victory, there will be no stopping us. We’ll win the nomination, we’ll win the presidency, and most importantly, we’ll eliminate the fear so many have in this country -- of a second term of Donald Trump.”

