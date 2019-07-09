Confusion with plans for depot project

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The old train depot will stay as it is for a while. The city says they did not get official plans for the property.

Today, commissioners were supposed to talk about it but they didn't.

The downtown development authority says there is no major hold up and plans are on track. The old train project is not derailed, instead, there seems to be some in house issues with the city

The Augusta Law Department wrote a letter saying that they asked for project plans including financials but never got it. Plus, the June 30th deadline had passed.

But the downtown development authority says that deadline wasn't for project plans, adding that BLOC Global, the developer for the project, turned in what was due like concepts, money deposits, and drafts of agreements.

In commission, leaders voted to delete the discussion off the agenda but they did talk during a legal session where the DDA says BLOC Global is all in on this project and they just want to hammer out more specifics first.

"I think we clarified that today or at least hit on it. We asked the developer to go back to the drawing board on the plans and the construction contract because we weren't satisfied. We knew what the city was expecting the level of detail and it wasn't there," said Margaret Woodard, with the downtown development authority.

