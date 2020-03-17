DPH: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Richmond and Columbia County

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health is now confirming two cases of coronavirus in the Augusta area.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's website, there is one case in Richmond County, and another in Columbia County.

These two cases, according to health officials, are the same cases confirmed by Augusta University on Monday.

THE LATEST: Coverage of the coronavirus on WRDW.com.

[RELATED: FACTS, NOT FEAR: What you need to know about the coronavirus in GA, SC]

[CLOSINGS: View a list of closings across the CSRA.]

[INTERACTIVE MAP: View a map of all COVID-19 cases and deaths around the world.]

Click here to see a map of all the cases in Georgia on the Department of Public Health's website.