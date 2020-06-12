Confederate monuments or police reform? BLM groups say they're not seeking either/or approach

Friday, June 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Black Lives Matter activists say it doesn't have to be either/or on Confederate monuments versus calls for police reform. But some say removing statues simply cannot be the critical issue.

The pages will be written by the victor, historians say. Historian Joyce Law will tell you Confederate history, along with its statues, should not be removed or erased.

“May seem racist, it may seem inflammatory but let’s put it in a different prism," Law said. "So we need that opportunity to use that blank space to tell the full narrative."

Law argues additional engravings or structures can be added to empty spaces on or near monuments across the CSRA. Also arguing against focusing on removals because “there are many systemic changes that need to be done”

The stone in North Augusta, symbolizes oppression to local protest organizer Brandy Mitchell.

While she’s planning a march to Meriwether, she fears statues have somehow taken over calls for policy change.

“We want to see people putting pen to paper," Mitchell said. "Do you really care about our communities are you willing to fund things the better our communities.”

We compiled lists from all CSRA Black Lives Matter groups. Demands range from reviewing and removing certain police guidelines, to creating new community advisory boards of sheriff agencies, to funding programs for hunger, poverty and education gaps -- disparities which are higher among black populations.

The renaming of places, the dropping flags, conversations on conversational statues, Mitchell calls it an important step but says it’s far from a primary goal.

“We do want to have a real conversation about how African-Americans are treated in our cities and across our areas in the CSRA," Mitchell said.

Even if the erected stones don’t move, Mitchell says they're fighting for the construction of new systems to be enough.

