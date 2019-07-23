Computer Science advantages for Burke County students

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Half a million dollars is making a priceless difference for some local middle schoolers.

The money is in the form of a grant, and is being used for computer science programs.

"You can barely turn on the news right now without hearing about cyber security in the region and we wanted to make sure our kids had the same opportunities as any other student in the area; to benefit from job opportunities that are coming available because, that job market is expanding," Burke County CTAE Director, Sean Middleton explains the importance of the programs.

Middleton says, that the grant doesn't just give students one class but, several.

"In middle schools it will be, foundations of secure information systems, foundations of computer programming and foundations of interactive design. So they will get a variety of different types of classes to take in middle school to kind of feed their interests," Middleton explains the classes that will be offered.

In Burke County, the classes will be treated as electives so, it allows students to dip their toes in different areas. For students who enjoy the courses, Middleton says, they are a gateway to another program Burke County School System offers.

"We have that cyber security pathways at our high schools currently but, we want to start it in middle school to hopefully build that foundation now, in middle school."

This is just the beginning for students in Burke County, the school system hopes students will eventually gain college credits through their computer science courses and be a model for other rural school systems.

Middleton explains, "We want to be the rural hub for cyber education because, we know about everything going on in Augusta right now, as far as cyber education but, it doesn't always reach out to the rural areas of the Augusta metropolitan area. We want to try and bridge that gap with other rural areas here in Burke County."

Burke County is the only school in the CSRA who was afforded the grant for the 2019-2020 school year. However, Columbia County and Richmond County schools already have similar programs.

