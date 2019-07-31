Competition stiffens as local teens compete for Cheerleader of the Year

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

News 12 This Morning

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- We showed you the cheerleader representing Grovetown High in Georgia's cheerleader of the year competition last week. This week, News 12 spoke with her district competition.

This is Sydney Lovelace, she's a senior at Lakeside High School and has been cheering since the second grade. Now, ten years later, she's representing Lakeside High School for the Cheerleader of the Year competition, and she's some pretty stiff competition.

"I have a really good routine, and I want to make the all-state team top 16. So as long as I just do what I know, and don't let stuff get in my head I think I have a pretty good chance," said Sydney Lovelace.

Sydney's coach, Cyndi Blair nominated her for the competition and says she's a role model on and off the mat.

"Sydney exemplifies everything we look for in a role model for young men and women She is outgoing, enthusiastic, she's involved in her school and community, and she's a strong student," said Coach Blair.

The competition requires cheerleaders to perform a unique two-minute mini-competition including stunting, tumbling, jumping, and of course a cheer.

Sydney will have to bring all she has to even have a shot at the top sixteen.

"She has developed such great leadership skills within the past few years so, to get to see her have her moment to shine in the spotlight. When she gets out there on that floor I know she's just going to be amazing," Cyndi expresses her faith in Sydney.

If you thought her competing against some of the best high school cheerleaders in Georgia was intense. Upon graduating she wants to cheer for one of the best cheerleading teams in the country.

Sydney tells News 12 her life-long dream.

"My goal since I started cheerleading was to cheer at UGA so I hope I can but, I'm keeping an open mind."

The competition takes place this weekend in Atlanta. The top 16 will be announced at the end but, the Cheerleader of the Year won't be announced until November.

If a cheerleader places in the top 16, she receives a scholarship which, can be used at the college of her choice.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.