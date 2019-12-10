Company pays out $10 million in bonuses to employees

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

(Source: Vimeo)

(WRDW/WAGT) -- A Baltimore-based company is playing Santa to its 198 employees by giving out over $10 million in bonuses.

The company, St. John Properties, says the average employee will receive $50,000 in a bonus based on years of experience.

“To celebrate the achievement of our goal, we wanted to reward our employees in a big way that would make a significant impact on their lives,” said Edward St. John. “I am thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication. I couldn’t think of a better way to show it.”

The company's goal was to develop 20 million square feet of office, flex/R&D, retail, and warehouse space in eight states.

