Company: One Textron employee showed 'symptoms consistent' with COVID-19

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- At least one employee at the Augusta Textron plant has "symptoms consistent" with COVID-19, the company said in a statement Wednesday morning.

According to the company, they have been unable to confirm if the employee has been tested for the virus.

Still, they've asked any employees who have been in contact with that one employee to self-quarantine for 14 days.

That move puts the company in line with current CDC guidelines.

On top of that, the company has suspended production at the plant temporarily and completed a deep clean and sanitization of the production lines.

"We are taking every precaution to protect the health of our workers and are thankful for their continued hard work on behalf of our company," the statement said.

In the CSRA, the virus continues to spread with over 88 cases of the illness confirmed by just Augusta University Health.

