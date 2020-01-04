Community takes action after the death of a mother and her son

Saturday, January 4, 2020

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A mom and her child both murdered in their own home.

Video caught the moment the shots rang out.

This was not only a tragic hit for the community, but it was a wake up call for some people.

People say they have had enough, and they just want the violence in the community to end.

"ts just a tragedy that things happen to such innocence," said Louisiana Sanders.

A 19 year old is behind bars and two others are on the loose.

Deputies believe it was gang related.

Pastor James Abraham says this could end badly if we don't take control.

"If we don't deal with the issue while its small its going to blow up," said pastor James Abraham.

They started a discussion about how to prevent more deaths.

Pastor Devon Harris believes it starts with communication, love, and monitoring.

"One person cant do it, one church can't do it, its going to take all of us coming together in unity to make a change." said Sanders

Moving forward, it's a community effort to come together and make a better place for young people to grow up.

A place where senseless death has no home.

