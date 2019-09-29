Community sets up a memorial at the spot where the Thomson teens died

Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- On the corner of Thomson Bypass and White Oak Lane, you'll find signs of love and support from a tight-knit community.

Three small crosses and one big cross sits in the spot where 12-year-old Bella Dinger, 14-year-old Bostyn Dinger and 16-year-old Bryson Dinger lost their life. Each cross has their name written across it with flowers laid in front to pay respects to the Thomson teens.

There are also black and gold balloons, which represent the school colors. Bella was a student at Thomson Middle and Bostyn and Bryson were students at Thomson High.

Their mother, Tasha Daniel is now in serious condition at Doctors Hospital. Family tells News 12 she is slowly waking up, but in a lot of pain.

The deadly accident happened on Thursday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the family was driving north on Thomson Bypass when he failed to yield while turning left. At the same time, the tractor-trailer was traveling south when the impact occurred.

The accident has devastated the community. Today, people stopped the memorial site just to pray.

They say they are blown away by the support the community continues to show.