Community says final goodbyes to Mel'lisha and Elijah Jackson

Thursday, December 26, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The community said their final goodbyes to Mel'lisha and Elijah Jackson at their viewing on Thursday.

For some it's hard to believe.

"I had just seem them Sunday in church," said Penny Davis, a family friend. "Then I get a phone call to tell me they're gone now."

"Why?" Joann Tyler asks. "Why would anyone do something like that to anyone?"

For both of them, it's impossible to forget.

"I was just thinking about them all day yesterday," said Tyler.

"It stayed with me all day long," said Davis.

Tyler said the first holiday season without Mel'lisha doesn't feel right.

"It just seemed like...something was missing," she said. "It just wasn't like Christmas. It was like they didn't have Christmas. [Mel'lisha's family] still haven't opened their Christmas gifts."

Davis knows that pain.

"Being without your child or your loved one that first Christmas...[is] really hard," she said.

She lost her son six years ago, and she said the holidays are always a struggle.

"That's why it's so hard for me to see this family go through what they are going through," Davis said. "You're with them one day and they're gone the next day. That's why my heart goes out to them because I really know what they're going through."

The last time Davis saw Mel'lisha was in church two weeks ago, so it's surreal for her to see them in a casket.

"You could her [Elijah] out there clapping his hands and saying amen when the pastor says amen," she said.

But seeing them together one last time brought her a little joy.

"She loved that little boy," she said. "She always had him in her lap. He was a good baby."

They will both be laid to rest tomorrow at Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church in North Augusta at 2 pm.

