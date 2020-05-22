Community residents gather for some fresh air and Food Truck Friday

Friday, May 22, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock/NBC at 12

AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- For some people, a trip to a food truck is just like any other meal. But today, some Augusta residents were more than happy, to not only eat, but to also get out of the house.

"Just want to eat .... Hungry."

The food truck event in Evans was much more than just a quick meal.

"Doing anything to get outside the house."

But also the very first time for many people getting back out into the community. The event started out with a little less than 10 people at first, and gradually got larger.

"Being in the house is really hard you know so try to do whatever you can," Will Bridges, a resident said.

Food truck workers were wearing masks and gloves to prepare food and hand it out. And though some people were happy to get out for the first time in weeks, when they purchased their food, they headed back to the parking lot.

"We might stay around for a little while grabbing something, maybe sit at the car and eat," Bridges said.

Others stayed on site and enjoyed the atmosphere -- from a distance. Some sitting on the curb and the grass, others set up a table in the parking lot by their car.

"We are going to hang out away from everybody," Bridges said. "It's tough because, like, nothing is open so we want to just get our food and talk and get back in the car."

The organizer of the event says it's an opportunity to ease people back out into the community. There were cones that blocked some parking spots to give people more space in between each other when standing in line.

The goal is to make sure people are safe while attending these events--

"It's still good that people are getting out of their house and actually trying to do things," Bridges said.

And get things one step closer to normal in our smaller communities.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.