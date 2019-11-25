Law enforcement, community prepares to say goodbye to Cecil Ridley

Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Investigator Cecil Ridley will be laid to rest Tuesday with full law enforcement honors.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says the service is set to begin at 11 a.m. at Warren Baptist Church on Washington Road.

Hundreds of law enforcement cars are expected to file down Washington Road, but the community is, too. Local businesses are also stepping up to help.

Brandon May isn’t a stranger to making wreaths for fallen officers.

“I've made about 6 of them in 5 1/2 or 6 years,” May said. “That to me is really overwhelming in itself."

One wreath for Ridley is from the JD Paugh Memorial Foundation.

But support is coming from everywhere. Corbin Jones State Farm will put a memorial wreath outside as the procession passes down Washington.

"I hope it communicates that they know they're supported,” Kaitlyn Cole with Corbin Jones State Farm said. “They know they are being thought about and prayed for. That they have love not only in their immediate circle, but those they may not know.”

Many people the family hasn't even met before will line the road. Miracle Nissan's staff plans to wave flags. Jim Hudson Lexus plans to do the same.

Others are opening their lots for the community to come stand together as they honor Ridley.

“It’s not a happy thing,” May said. “It’s something to show who they were and what they stood for.”

Ridley’s wreath stands as a reminder to stand together – even in a time of sadness.

There's a viewing underway at Williams Funeral Home in Hephzibah. It’s open to the public.

Ridley will be brought to Warren Baptist Church in the morning in an escort. His body is expected to arrive around 9 a.m.

