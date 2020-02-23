Community reacts to plane crash on Highland Avenue

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A plane runs off the runway at Daniel Field, through a fence and across Highland Avenue sending the pilot to the hospital with only minor injuries.

According to the FAA, the plane is owned by Eagle Parts & Products Inc., which is a metal fabricator company based in Augusta.

The plane was landing at Daniel Field, and officials say for an unknown reason it couldn't stop.

It's a moment that happened within a blink of an eye.

"It just went straight through the gate," said Christian Rearick.

Rearick says he and his friend Gerald Merriweather saw when the plane broke through the gate and slide across the road.

"The runway is here, how is the plane over here," said Merriweather.

Officials say there were no cars on the road at the time, and witnesses say it could have been much worse.

Augusta Aviation says the plane was unable to stop after touching down on the runway.

They're not sure why but the NTSB and FAA will investigate.

According to Flightaware, the plane was flying from the Augusta Regional Airport.

It took off at 2:02 p.m, landed at Daniel Field at 2:10 p.m, and Augusta Fire and Rescue got the call about the crash at 2:15 p.m.

"When it happened I couldn't even pull out my phone to record anything it happened so quick it just went over there and started smoking," said Rearick.

People surrounded the area as officials lifted the plane up with a crane, moving it from Highland Avenue to the airport.

They were moving the plane carefully as there was 200 gallons of fuel inside.

As officials pick up the pieces left behind, they're thankful no one was hurt, and the pilot is okay.

It was confirmed that the pilot was a male, but no other details were released about him.

We have reached out to the company that owned the plane, and we will you keep you posted when we find out more.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

