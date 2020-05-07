Community hosts 'love parade' at North Augusta nursing home

Thursday, May 7, 2020

(Source: WRDW)

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- We know that people in nursing homes are having a tough time right now with the isolation and so our community members made sure residents in one local nursing home really felt and heard the love.

At Brookdale Senior Living, they called it a love parade.

With a lot of balloons and a lot of signs, with wishings and greetings, people from across the community road in their cars to cheer up some of the residents.

Some were family and some were friends, but all we happy to show love to those they can't get close too right now.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

