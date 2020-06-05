Community hosts events about violence and the need for change

Friday, June 5, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Multiple events are being held in Burke County this weekend, targeted to raise awareness of gun violence and racial injustice.

Friday, June 5 at 7:00 p.m. - Briarwood Apartments:

Balloon Release & Celebration of Life For Tariq McCullough who was killed last year in Burke County due to gun/gang violence. BCSO is providing the microphone/stand/water/hotdogs/security. The sheriff and chief of the office will be there to speak along with family members and the Mayor.

Saturday, June 6 at 8:00 a.m. – Jones Lake:

Statment from the organizers:

“It’s time to make a change — and it starts with you and me. Regardless of the color of your skin, where you work, or how you vote, you matter to this community.

We invite you to participate in a love link on Saturday morning, June 6. While continuing social distancing practices, we will meet at 8 a.m. at the parking area by Jones Lake and peacefully stand side by side to show our solidarity.

We will have 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence in remembrance of George Floyd - the same amount of time he was held down, knee to neck, by a police officer before he passed away on that street in Minneapolis.

Mayor Greg Carswell will also be presenting a special proclamation. Please park in the old Bi-Lo parking lot and walk over to the lake. Signs are welcome and encouraged. Hand sanitizers and masks will be available. And please remember above all — this is a peaceful demonstration and showing of love.”

Sunday, June 7 at 2:00 p.m. – Old Courthouse:

Stop Gun Violence Rally with Mayor Carswell & Sheriff Williams speaking (see flyer below)

LINK FOR MOBILE USERS: Stop Gun Violence Rally Flyer

