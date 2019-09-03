Coming together: Community donates supplies to help hurricane evacuees

Tuesday, September 3, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- You don't have to be a big organization to help with donations that are needed for evacuees coming to our area.

Lots of people in the community have already stepped up to help, but emergency response teams need a lot of supplies to help the people in the shelters.

They're asking for donations of baby and adult diapers and wipes, unused pillows, saline solution, insulin syringes, disposable bed pads, and double-a batteries.

“We brought some toys and some diapers and some what else? Wipes and different stuff. Baby wipes and things like that,” said Angela and Willie Eunice.

Angela and Willie Eunice were watching the news when they heard a call for help.

“I don't like to see children being without. I don't like that,” said Angela and Willie Eunice.

So they did what they hope everyone in Augusta will do, they brought items that volunteers will deliver to evacuees in shelters.

“We'll just be praying for the people that's coming to Augusta also. That they'll be treated fairly and right. Augusta will take care of them,” said Angela and Willie Eunice.

Chief Chris James of the Augusta Fire Department says this is the third time in four years, the CSRA has had to step up to the plate.

“Augusta has always done I think an outstanding job of taking care of the evacuees,” said Chief James.

Sisters Susan and Tricia Murphy also donated.

“It feels good that I'm able to do a little bit. I wish I could do more,” said Susan and Tricia Murphy.

And even though they say they wish they could do more it's donations like theirs that can make an evacuee's worst days, a little brighter.

“I think about my granddaughter and she would need all kinds of stuff to do. We didn't bring any iPads though,” said Susan and Tricia Murphy.

They'll be needing donations all week, so if you weren't able to make it out today, you can come tomorrow or even the next day. The address is 2163 Central Ave.

They will open their doors at 9 a.m. and will accept donations until 7 p.m.

