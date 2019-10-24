Community continues to rally for man who lost arms, legs to illness

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – The community is coming together for a man who lost his arms and legs to a life-threatening illness.

We've introduced you to Christopher Grubisa last year who woke up from a coma to a whole different life. So his community rallied together to build him a new home.

For the last nine months, John Highsmith has been working on this home for Grubisa and his family.

“I thought it was such a wonderful opportunity to do what we do every day and do it on a level other than just building an ordinary house,” Highsmith said.

When the Burke County Sheriff's Office said yes to helping build the Grubisa's a new home, they called Highsmith to help.

“They came to me to just oversee everything and keep the ball rolling, and we've done some of the work and just been involved form the beginning,” Highsmith said.

Highsmith, his team, the sheriff's office, and many others have donated time, supplies, and money to help build the home.

“We're here to serve this community,” Sheriff Alfonso Williams said. “We appreciate all of the vendors and the disciplines that have come together to make this project happen.”

The sheriff's office has raised more than $80,000, but they need a little more to finish the home.

“We are at the finish line almost,” Highsmith said. “We need another 15 or so to get us over the hump and to get this project done.”

Their goal is to move the Grubisa's in by the holidays.

When they do finish, the community will have given this family much more than just a new home.

“We'll be able to have our stuff, be able to be in our home, be able to build our family and be one again,” Grubisa said.

They'll also have given them peace of mind.

