Community comes together to donate items to Bahamas hurricane victims

Monday, Sept. 30, 2019

Troy University has been collecting donations for hurricane victims. (Source: WRDW)

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Recovery in the Bahamas is far from over. It's been nearly a month since Hurricane Dorian slammed the area, leaving behind widespread destruction. Here at home, Troy University's southeast office stepped up to collect donations for people affected, and the results were more than they expected​.

Boxes and bags full of donations cover Phillip Rausch's office at Troy University's campus in Augusta.

"When we first started, it didn't go really well," Rausch told News 12.

It didn't take long for the community to respond. Church groups and even people from an apartment community got on board with the cause.

"Water, pillows, somebody brought a shovel which is great clothes and a lot of cleaning stuff and then some perishable foods."

Troy University has several students with family in the Bahamas. It's a personal cause for them.

"To me, it's important. I can't imagine waking up tomorrow and not having a job to come to, and that's what these people are doing. They don't have a job to go to. They're trying to put their lives back together."

After starting out with very few donations, the school ended up with dozens.

"Right now my dilemma is I gotta go get some boxes to pack all this stuff up to fit in my truck."

Luckily, all of it did. Packed in a truck, the donations made it to Atlanta where other donations are being taken as well.

"It's awesome. These people are really desperate, and all of this is gonna help them," Rausch said.

