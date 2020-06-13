Communities across our area continue to host events and bring unity

Saturday, June 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's the third weekend of protests after the death of George Floyd.

Protests are continuing across the country, and right in our area.

George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor may be gone,

but protestors around the world are making sure their legacy lives on.

In Jefferson County, hundreds of people gathered for a peaceful demonstration, and a march filled with purpose.

Protestors petitioned for leaders to remove the old slave market building in Louisville, one of the few still standing across the country.

People say while we can learn from history, it belongs in a museum and off the streets.

Over in Augusta-, the CSRA Black Lives Matter group held a community clean up event.

The goal was to get people together and working to better the community.

Families and friends came out with buckets and trash pickers helping pick up plastic bottles and cans that scattered across the Medicine Shopping Center's lot.

"We want to show people it's about more than just a protest, we want to be out here making a change for the community," said Jamie Tutor, the organizer.

She says this movement is much more than rallies and demonstrations,

but also a chance to make a change one community at a time.

"We can be together we can love together and we can clean together."

The CSRA Black Lives Matter group plans to have a community clean up event every Saturday.

Next week they will clean up on Laney Walker.