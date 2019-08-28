Commissioners examine two ex-city employees on what they knew about Sias allegations

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta-Richmond County Commission leaders spent part of a Tuesday meeting speaking to two former city workers in connection with the ongoing investigation into Commissioner Sammie Sias.

Ex-city administrator Janice Allen Jackson and city attorney Andrew MacKenzie were questioned during a legal meeting on what they knew about Sias and his former lover.

According to leaders, Sias' paramour came to Jackson and MacKenzie in 2018 with allegations about stolen SPLOST funds and the mistreatment of children at Jamestown Community Center.

Those leaders also said Jackson and MacKenzie did not bring those allegations back to the commission.

Sias, in a news conference several weeks ago, admitted to the affair, but said the allegations against him were from a "person feeling scorned."

In the meantime, commission voted 7 to 1 with one abstention to approve an investigation into Sias by the GBI and DFACS.

