Commissioner Sammie Sias plans news conference Friday to discuss sexual misconduct, funds misuse allegations

Thursday, July 25, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias is stepping away from running the Jamestown Commmunity Center in light of allegations against him that just surfaced this week.

We’ve been looking into the claims from a former employee fired Monday from her job there.

The woman maintains everything she says happened did happen, but Sias says otherwise.

Neither wanted to speak on the allegations on camera.

Among the allegations include sexual misconduct and mistreating children.

The district four commissioner is accused of misusing funds and arranging a deal for the city to buy an acre of land next to the community center.

Notes from a 2016 legal meeting show leaders talked about buying the property at 3870 Deans Bridge Road. According to the meeting notes, Sias told leaders it'd be good for a basketball court along with room for football and track.

Three years later, it still hasn’t happened.

There's no property deed that would show the city even owns the land. Instead, when the clerk of court tried to find one, they said one doesn't seem to exist. We searched on our own and the property records show there's been no sale at the location since 1990, which doesn’t add up.

The city executed the purchase with this document in February 2016. They wrote out a $12,000 check, but somehow there's still no record of Augusta ever owning a parcel at 3870 Deans Bridge Road.

We called to talk with Commissioner Sias to ask why he felt the need to step away from the center and about the claims of orchestrating this land deal. He told us to just come to his press conference on Friday.

As far any investigations, we checked with the GBI, the sheriff's office, and the district attorney. Right now, there is no criminal investigation.

