Commission votes to terminate hazard pay policy amidst economy reopening

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The City of Augusta Commission has voted to terminate the extreme condition hazard pay policy that was implemented to help workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a meeting today, the Commission voted, 9 to 1, to terminate the policy in direct response to the state economy re-opening.

Since working circumstances in the state have changed due to the reopening, officials say hazard pay is not necessary right now.

The policy is expected to no longer be effective on May 1, however, officials plan to reconsider should new executive orders come down.

The policy was only in place for City of Augusta employees.

Workers were getting paid an additional $5 an hour if they were still physically going into their department, agency, or site.

