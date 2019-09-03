Commission votes to reset the process on SPLOST sculptures

Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta-Richmond County Commissioners have voted 7 to 1 to stop the process on a pair of sculptures planned for the area using SPLOST funds.

That vote came Tuesday afternoon.

The two sculptures, which have received blow back from the public due to cost, are now coming under more scrutiny from the commission.

Tuesday's vote stops the entire process on the sculptures. Instead, over the next 30 days, commissioners will work to reset the process through figuring out if they should first approve designs instead of waiting on an unveiling.

