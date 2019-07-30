Commission votes to ask for GBI, DFACS investigation against Sias over misconduct allegations

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Augusta-Richmond County Commission voted 7 to 1 with one abstention to approve an investigation into allegations into Commissioner Sammy Sias.

Commission voted in favor of four motions related to the allegations against Sias that were revealed by a former employee that he had a two-decade long affair with until September 2018.

The first motion asked DFACS to investigate abuse claims against Sias during his stewardship of the Jamestown Community Center.

The next motion asked the GBI to investigate allegations of financial misconduct against Sias when it came to SPLOST funds.

The remaining two motions looked to remove Sias and his former employee from the Aviation Commission and the Jamestown Community Center.