Commission votes in favor of reducing fines for marijuana possession

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta-Richmond County Commissioners gave the thumbs up Tuesday to reduce jail times and fines for misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Previously, if you were caught with marijuana, you would be looking at jail time of up to 60 days or a fine up to $1,000.

Now, the new rules adopted by commission on Tuesday say there's a cap of $150 for the first two offenses and a cap fine of $300 for the third offense and beyond.

State Sen. Harold Jones, along with Richmond County Solicitor Omeeka Loggins, told leaders the city would be joining 12 other jurisdictions by making this move.

Jones cited overpopulation in jails, saving costs on inmates, and alleviating issues with probation offices. Jones also told commission it would mean less misdemeanor cases for the solicitor to prosecute.

The updated code has not yet officially gone into effect.

