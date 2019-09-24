Commission gives thumbs up to Dave and Buster's alcohol, arcade licenses

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Dave and Buster's received approval from Augusta-Richmond County Commission on Tuesday to receive and alcohol and arcade license.

The approval greatly moves forward on the project that will bring the arcade and bar venue to Riverwatch in the next year.

The venue would join Topgolf as one of the next big features at Cabela Drive.

However, the company has not yet officially closed on the potential landing spot near Costco.

