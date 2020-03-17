Commission coronavirus plans: testing sites could be the next step

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Pop-up testing centers will become a new plan to help monitor coronavirus testing. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Tents are popping up all over Augusta to be used for coronavirus testing as plans to deal with the virus take a turn.

The commission meeting came to an abrupt halt.

"We have to be vigilant about what we're dealing with now," Marion Williams, District 9 Commissioner, said. "This is one of those things we're going to look back on and say you know it was rough but I think we going to get through."

Augusta leaders today telling the priority.

"Get the testing products," Williams said.

"More tests," Ben Hasan, District 6 Commissioner, said.

"The goal is to increase that," Mayor Davis, mayor of Augusta, said.

Although it's unclear how many of these make-shift testing sites will pop up for drive-through results and triage locations, local officials say this unprecedented time calls for unprecedented measures.

"The next couple of weeks are going to be vital in how America responded to this entire pandemic," Brandon Garrett, District 8 Commissioner, said.

Now, implementing a curfew or closing down bars or shops is not the plan.

"I mean if we see that it gets worse that might be a special call that we might have to have," Sean Frantom, District 7 Commissioner, said.

However, commissioners are urging the public to take heed to CDC and local officials advise on social distancing in order to avoid city executive orders coming down.

It can be predicted that the number of testing sites will increase with more COVID-19 cases in Augusta. AU specialists and commissioners are adamant to have a greater capacity to test more people for a virus they believe has been here for quite some time.

The city says over the coming weeks, you will likely see more designated isolation spots across the state, more testing kits plus-support from FEMA and GEMA using health trailers.

While all the changes come and happen fluidly, they're asking the community of Augusta to remain calm.

The spot is currently only set to be for scheduled patients. A patient would have to call the hospital and go through screening questions. Then if they have symptoms, the hospital will send the patients to the sites.

The city and AU expect there will be more tests in the next coming days.

A new commission meeting is set for Thursday, March 19 at 2:00 p.m. This meeting will be open to the public.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.