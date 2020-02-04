Commission continues to have difficulty agreeing on anything related to paid downtown parking

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The final plan for paid downtown parking has not worked out, so commission tried to do it in small steps, but that failed, too.

For the past several weeks, leaders could not agree on days, times, or rates you'd pay to park.

As a result, they've gone all the way back to step one: location.

But leaders couldn't even agree on that, either. The motion to approve a certain area for paid downtown parking failed.

"I just feel like once we approve one aspect of it, the train's kind of out of the barn, so I'm just not ready to approve anything," District 7 Commissioner Sean Frantom said.

Since leaders could not agree today in full commission, this goes back to a committee for more discussion.

