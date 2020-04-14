Commission approves hotels to provide shelter for homeless during pandemic

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- In today's special-called meeting, the Augusta Commission unanimously approved actions by hotels to provide shelter for the homeless community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Augusta Housing and Development (HUD) will be leading this initiative.

City officials told News 12 that eight hotels reached out to be a part of helping those who are homeless to shelter in place.

Double Tree has already been identified as one of the hotels helping but the city says they won't necessarily be publicly identifying a list of hotels. ​

The city will be using funding that's going to HUD from the COVID-19 CARES Act; roughly $1.6 million.

It's predicted that after the shelter-in-place order is lifted, homeless persons at these hotels will be transitioned into short-term rental type housing if they choose to.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.