Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County commissioners voted 4 - 0 Thursday to bring a new subdivision to the county.

The new neighborhood is planned to be bounded by Wrightsboro Road and Hamilton Road, and it could be up to 100 acres of space.

The layout says about 240 lots could be developed on the property.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.