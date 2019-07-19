Coming together: Thomson community gives back to families impacted by crash

Friday, July 19, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The four teens that were involved in a deadly crash that killed a mother and daughter are still in a hospital, some fighting for their life.

News 12 learned today that one of the girls is improving and was moved into a regular room last night. Two others are still in critical condition and one is in serious.

Donations are pouring in from all across Georgia for these families. No matter how you look at this situation it doesn't get any easier. These families are heartbroken but the community is trying to help, at least financially, to relieve some of the hurt.

"Right now, everything in front of them has been absolutely torn down,” said Lt. Randall Norman with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

It's an accident that has shattered lives and broken the hearts of a community.

"We've got 6 young lives that have been drastically changed forever," said Norman.

Lt. Randall Norman is no stranger to deadly accidents.

"Over the years working in law enforcement, you see the good and the bad. It's not easy to tell someone that this loved one that they're expecting, that they see every day, won't be coming home," said Norman.

In this case, a mom and daughter are dead and 4 teens in the hospital.

"It's going to be tough. With the community support, like I said, I really hope and we pray as an agency that we are able to make things somewhat easier," said Norman.

At Ferguson HVAC, they have this donation box set up for people to come and donate to these families. Even the Burke County Sheriff's Office came to donate.

"As an agency, with the blessings of the sheriff and the chief we are able to provide this donation to help in at least someway," said Norman.

Lt. Norman says the Burke County Sheriff's Office stands behind helping the community, even beyond their own county lines. Every dollar helps as more people drop money into the box.

"It's not going to be an easy transition to recover from this by any means whatsoever and so financially being able to lend a hand and to help will hopefully make it somewhat easier for them," said Norman.

As more people hear this tragic story, more businesses are putting out donation boxes. Atlas heating and air conditioning on Stevens Creek is another one taking donations. Tonight there's a softball tournament at Sweet Water Ballpark where a portion of the proceeds will go to support the families.

