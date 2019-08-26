Coming soon: The cheapest gas in 3 years

Monday, August 26, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- AAA says we're about to see the cheapest gas nationwide in almost three years.

The automotive group said Monday the national gas price is about to be the cheapest Labor Day weekend average since 2016.

The national average is already $2.59 -- an almost 25-cent drop from last year's average of $2.83.

In Augusta-Aiken, a gallon of regular gas is averaging $2.27. This time last month, gas in the area averaged $2.55.

“For Americans who bookend summer with road trips, they will find gas prices this coming weekend that are cheaper than this past Memorial Day and last year’s Labor Day holiday,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “At the start of the week, two-thirds of all states have gas price averages that are nearly a quarter cheaper than last year.”

