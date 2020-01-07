Faith leaders come together to remember a friend

Monday, Jan. 6, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

(Source: WRDW)

MARTINEZ, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- In a time where it can be easy to focus on the things that divide us, three different religious leaders are coming together to remember their friend.

Mohammed Khan, or Mo for short, had a big smile and was loved by all of his friends. He was Muslim, but visited the Congregation of Children of Israel in Augusta; that's where he met Robyn Wittenburg Dudley.

"He was very friendly once somebody would approach him and he was always smiling and it think that what we all loved about Mo," Robin said.

He also visited true north church in north Augusta where he met pastor Gene Jennings.

Mo became sick a few years back and needed a kidney transplant. He lived alone and would need help after receiving his new kidney. That's when another friend, whose actually Buddhist, stepped in and offered to help.

"If he had received a kidney transplant he would have been living with me for about 6 weeks after the transplant," John Kauth said.

When his health took a turn for the worse, the pastor, rabbi, and imam were all there to comfort and to pray for him.

"In this case there was no barriers we were all human beings filled with love and compassion and Mo needed friends and that's what we were, friends."

In a time where our differences can divide us it just goes to show that no matter what our belief, friendship can bring us together.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

