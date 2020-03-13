Comcast offers free internet services to low-income families during outbreak, AT&T waives overage fees

(Gray News) - Two internet providers are offering assistance as many Americans are encouraged to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Comcast announced they are offering two months of free internet services to low-income households. The offer is part of their Internet Essentials program and would be offered to qualifying households who sign up.

“As schools and businesses close and families are encouraged, or even mandated, to stay home, Internet connectivity becomes even more important,” the company said in a statement.

Comcast also reported they are increasing internet speeds for new and current Internet Essentials customers from 15 to 25 MBPS download speeds.

AT&T is waiving their data overage fees to all their customers in an effort to ensure families stay connected during the outbreak.

“The work we do is critical to millions of people and companies around the world, and we’re committed to being there when our customers and colleagues need us most,” AT&T said in a press release.

The company is also continuing to provide internet services for $10 a month to qualifying low-income families.

