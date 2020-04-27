Comcast extends COVID-19 response policies until June 30

Monday, April 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As shelter in place continues to be the norm and schools remain closed across the country, Comcast announced today it will extend its commitments for Xfinity customers through June 30.

This action is to help ensure students can finish out the school year from home and remain connected to the internet during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the release, originally announced on March 13, Comcast made the following commitments that will now be extended into the summer:

- No Disconnects and Waiving Late Fees: Comcast will not disconnect a customer’s Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile, or Xfinity Voice service, and will waive late fees if they contact Comcast to let them know that they can’t pay their bills during this period. Care teams are available to offer flexible payment options or help find other solutions.

- Xfinity WiFi Free for Everyone: Xfinity WiFi hotspots in business and outdoor locations across the country will be available to anyone who needs them for free – including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers. For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, visit www.xfinity.com/wifi.

- Pausing Our Data Plan: With so many people working and educating from home, Comcast wants customers to access the internet without thinking about data plans. While the vast majority of customers do not come close to using 1TB of data in a month, Comcast is pausing their data plans to give all customers unlimited data for no additional charge.

- Internet Essentials: Internet Essentials is the nation’s largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program. Comcast is extending its offer of 60 days of complimentary service for new customers through June 30. Internet Essentials is normally available to all qualified low-income households for $9.95/month. For more information, visit www.internetessentials.com.

“These extended measures will continue to keep Americans safe and ensure that households are equipped for students to learn and stay informed at home as the nation copes with this unprecedented disruption to our daily lives,” Dave Watson, Comcast Cable Chief Executive Officer said, in the release. “Our services have never been more important, and we’re doing everything we can to keep people connected to the internet.”

For more information and updates from Comcast related to Coronavirus, visit: http://www.comcastcorporation.com/COVID-19/

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.