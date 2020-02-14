Columbia County's growth means more schools and more classrooms being built

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County School board members heard plans for a new high school. Some of you asked -- what other schools?

Now a new elementary school is coming along with more classrooms at three middle schools.

Greenbrier Middle School alone is getting 12 new classrooms and Columbia County is ready for growth in every grade.

When hearing growth is coming but re-zoning isn't, Napoleon Lampkin is relieved.

"Once you get used to folks, you know, and they get used to you, it makes the process and, how do you call this, learning and everything a lot easier because you don't have to learn all over again and you feel comfortable,” Lampkin said.

Feeling comfortable is all Lampkin wants for his daughter, Jillian, who went to Greenbrier.

"She came down here and to blend in so well, and the friends and everybody. It's just a loving environment,” Lampkin said.

Superintendent Sandra Carraway says these new additions will be able to accommodate growth without costing too much.

“Last spring our board approved our 5-year building plan, which included the new high school campus, of course, but at the same time we recognize that we have growth in other areas to include our middle schools and our elementary schools,” Carraway said.

"The beauty of building onto middle schools rather than building an entire new middle school is that we can build on for about $2 million and that would give us essentially another middle school in size but without having to duplicate athletic fields, and gyms, and cafeterias, media centers and such.”

With eight classrooms coming to Columbia and Harlem Middle, and a whole new elementary school in the works, they're ready.

