Columbia County worker tests positive for COVID-19

Thursday, May 7, 2020

EVANS, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County was notified today that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the release, the employee has not been to work while county offices have been open to the public, and she and all county workers were following safe practice guidelines set by the CDC.

The employee has been self-isolating for three days and will not return to work until she has been cleared by her physicians.

Columbia County wishers her a speedy recovery.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.