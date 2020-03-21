Columbia County will not order closure of businesses, restaurants, bars and salons

Saturday, March 21, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County Chairman Doug Duncan has announced the county will not be mandating the closure of businesses, restaurants, bars, gyms and salons at this time.

Chairman Duncan says county commissioners still encourage business owners to act in what they feel is the best interest of the community.

"We respect the decision of Mayor Davis, and even though the closure may be what is best for the City of Augusta, we continue to make our decisions based on what we feel is best for the businesses and citizens of Columbia County," Chairman Duncan said.

The county has taken measures like closing all county offices, parks and facilities. Chairman Duncan says they encourage citizens to be vigilant in their efforts to practice social distancing and abide by the recommendations of the CDC.

County commissioners say they encourage citizens to utilize drive-thrus and curbside service and to follow the safe practices that have been shared for several weeks.

"We will continue to monitor any and all updates from the President, the CDC, Governor Kemp, and Georgia Department of Health," Chairman Duncan said.