Columbia County welcomes group antibody testing in COVID-19 research

Monday, May 11, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock/NBC at 12

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- There's a lot of unknown during this difficult time, but antibody testing could provide clarity for decisions in the future.

"Antibody testing essentially gives you the answer of 'did you have this virus?'" Laura Pugliese, News 12 reporter, asked.

Dr. Phillip Coule with AU Health believes COVID-19 could have been spreading for months before we knew about it.

"We know we had an unusual respiratory season. All of the hospitals were full, the ICUs were overflowing, we know it was an incredibly difficult flu season, but it wasn't the flu," Coule said.

It's why they're testing certain groups for COVID-19 antibodies.

Groups of people like teachers who have been around children, those that typically don't show severe symptoms, and law enforcement who is around the community.

"It can determine how quickly they can go back to school in the fall, whether they have other social distancing rules they need to comply, again, it's data and the whole purpose is to make data-based decisions not decisions based on fear," Coule said.

But even if the groups have the antibodies -- it's not clear if you're immune.

"We're still trying to understand exactly what immunity looks like, how protected are you and what level are you protected, how long you are protected, what if the virus mutates, all of those things are unanswered questions," Coule explained.

Dr. Coule says not everybody needs an antibody test as they're focused on certain groups and high-risk individuals at the moment.​

But it's still -- more pieces to the puzzle.

RELATED | Columbia County employees will to be among first to get antibody tests

And why Columbia County for this antibody testing? The county is currently paying for the testing and the research, and they hope to expand it next to certain groups in Richmond County.

This testing is not open to the general public.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.