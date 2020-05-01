Columbia County specific offices will start opening May 4

Friday, May 1, 2020
AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County officials have released a list of limited offices and services that will be open starting May 4. Other offices will be open at a later date.
Columbia County officials will do a Facebook live update every Friday at 10:00 a.m.
Columbia County Offices, Facilities, and Venues - Update for May 4, 2020
Open On or Before May 4, 2020:
- County Offices
- Tax Commissioner Offices: Motor Vehicle and Property Tax
- Board of Elections
- Animal Services: by appointment only
- Recycling Centers
- Columbia County Libraries: book drops only
- Public Transit: essential trips only
- County Parks: walking tracks and restroom facilities
- Wildwood Park: boat ramps and camping reservations
Opening at a Later Date:
- Senior Center
- Youth Sports
- Columbia County Libraries: curbside service
- Columbia County Rental Facilities: Exhibition Center, Savannah Rapids Pavilion, Eubank Blanchard, etc.
- County Parks: Pavilions, Playgrounds, Splash Pads and Water Features, Dog Parks, Skate Park/BMX Park, Tennis Courts and Soccer Fields, Patriots Park Gym
