Columbia County specific offices will start opening May 4

Friday, May 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County officials have released a list of limited offices and services that will be open starting May 4. Other offices will be open at a later date.

Columbia County officials will do a Facebook live update every Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Columbia County Offices, Facilities, and Venues - Update for May 4, 2020

Open On or Before May 4, 2020:

- County Offices

- Tax Commissioner Offices: Motor Vehicle and Property Tax

- Board of Elections

- Animal Services: by appointment only

- Recycling Centers

- Columbia County Libraries: book drops only

- Public Transit: essential trips only

- County Parks: walking tracks and restroom facilities

- Wildwood Park: boat ramps and camping reservations

Opening at a Later Date:

- Senior Center

- Youth Sports

- Columbia County Libraries: curbside service

- Columbia County Rental Facilities: Exhibition Center, Savannah Rapids Pavilion, Eubank Blanchard, etc.

- County Parks: Pavilions, Playgrounds, Splash Pads and Water Features, Dog Parks, Skate Park/BMX Park, Tennis Courts and Soccer Fields, Patriots Park Gym

