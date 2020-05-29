Columbia County schools start summer meal program

Friday, May 29, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County School District will begin proving food resources for students in need beginning June 1 through July 8.

Four schools and one community site will be available for grab and go lunches, Monday and Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Items will be prepared by school nutrition staff and will be distributed by curb-side pickup only. All Columbia County School Districts students in need may receive safely packaged meals at any of the following sites:

Lakeside High

Grovetown Elementary

Martinez Elementary

Westmont Elementary

Harlem Baptist Church

To help better serve families, the district asks those in need to complete a request for meal assistance at the following link: Columbia County Meal Form

